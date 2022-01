Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's FIRST public appearance

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on 27th November 2022. The two lovebirds tied the knot in Goa in a lavish wedding ceremony in presence of families and friends. The two have made their FIRST public appearance as man and wife, today. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar were snapped at the Mumbai airport a couple of minutes ago. The two make for a gorgeous pair, complementing each other in red and white.