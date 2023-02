Neha Dhupia, Surveen Chawla, Shantanu Maheshwari

We can see that Neha Dhupia chose a bright black and pink printed top over trousers. Surveen Chawla was in a skirt and crop top. Shantanu Maheshwari was rather eclectic. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Couple to not go on honeymoon immediately; here's why