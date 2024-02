Next on Netflix: Anubhav Sinha upcoming film IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack cast announced

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is created and directed by Anubhav Sinha which is about the plane hijack taken to Kandahar in Taliban-governed Afghanistan. This is one of the longest hijack in Indian history. Well, the cast of the film has been announced. Vijay Varma, Manoj Pahwa, Arvind Swami, Naseeruddin Shah and more celebs are part of this film. Also Read - Heeramandi: First look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series starring Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chaddha and others will be out on THIS date