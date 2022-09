Nia Sharma and her controversies

Nia Sharma is one of the biggest names in the TV industry. She has been ruling the hearts of her fans for a while now. However, she is not deprived of controversies. On and off, she hits headlines for absurd reasons. As the actress turns a year older, here's looking at her controversies over the years. She has been bold, and courageous all the while even when she has received massive backlash from fans and social media. Scroll on.