Image credit: Instagram

Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik and more TV beauties who'd give Bollywood DIVAs a run for their money

Bollywood Divas are hot, we all know. But if you thought that the TV industry and the actresses are all about the docile saas-bahu sagas and dramas, then you are wrong! Our gorgeous television actresses are not lesser than anybody. In fact, they all are quite glamorous in real life. So much so that our TV Divas will easily give the Bollywood beauties such as Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and others a run for their money. If you thought TV beauties don't wear risque and outfits, then we are here with proof of how wrong you all are. Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan and more beauties from the world of television have changed the perspective and we are so glad! Meet the hotties from the TV world who are bolder than Bollywood actresses.