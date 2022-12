Nia Sharma slays in black monokini

​Nia Sharma has posted pics in a black monokini. The swimsuit with a huge rose catches your eye. Needless to say, Nia Sharma is looking smoking hot. It looks like she is in Vancouver, Canada for a holiday. The pics are clicked by a Canadian studio. Nia Sharma earned a lot of appreciation for her stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She has worked in the TV, OTT and reality show space. Nia Sharma who is voted as one of the Sexiest Asian women does not fail to impress...