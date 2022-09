Nia Sharma

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10's contestant Nia Sharma got injured on the sets of the dance reality show. She shared a picture of her hand that was bruised while she was practicing dance during the rehearsal. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Surbhi Chandna, Sunny Leone, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's uninspired looks make us wonder if their stylists were snoozing