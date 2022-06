Image credit: Instagram/Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma

TV shows are extremely difficult and tough. In fact, it’s way more time consuming than films. Yet, the success is paramount. However, there’s also a certain risk when an actor signs up a role on a TV show. Now, TV shows can be lengthy. And hence, how long will the character age with the leaps and new twists, everything has to be considered. Sometimes TV actors are okay age on-screen and sometimes, they are not. Today, we will be having a dekko at 5 such celebs who refused to play older roles in TV shows. Naagin actress Nia Sharma is quite young and manages to turn heads with her fashionable pictures. When Jamai Raja took a leap of 20 years, the actress decided to move on from the show. She didn’t want to age on-screen back then.