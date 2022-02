Nia Sharma's bralet let down the whole look

One of the most stunning women of the TV industry, Nia Sharma has shared pics in a blue lehenga skirt and shimmery top. The shade of blue is absolutely gorgeous and looks lovely on her. The only issue is that the shimmery bralet looks a size bigger or a little loose. We so wish it was a little pinned on the sides. But it is a minor glitch as Nia Sharma is sizzling as ever. The actress has flaunted a belly button with it along with a diamond necklace. Of late, she has been doing a number of music videos. There is one coming up with Bally Sagoo. Take a look at the pics…