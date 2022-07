Nia Sharma opens up about working with South stars

When asked if she would like to work in films, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actress was all game for it. After all why wouldn't she want to explore herself as an artist and showcase her talent. Nia Sharma was asked about the actors she would like to work with and after giving some thought she took the name of Mahesh Babu. She also named Ram Charan and praised him for his stint in RRR. The Naagin 4 actress was seen gushing about SS Rajamouli's movie.