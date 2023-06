Nia Sharma flaunts her sexy-toned legs in this cute pink shirt and oversized T-shirt.

The girl is giving her fans major style goals on her vacation, and we just love what she is wearing; she manages to look uber cute and hot at the same time. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week: Adah Sharma, Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai's fashion outings leave a lot to be desired