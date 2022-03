Did Nia Sharma's look remind you of Black Swan Jungkook?

Nia Sharma has posted pics in a black jacket and slim fit black pants. The outfit is accessorized with a diamond necklace and bold red lips. When you look at the pic, it instantly reminds you of one outfit you saw recently. Yes, we are talking of BTS member Jeon Jungkook’s Black Swan outfit. From the folded sleeves to the puff shoulders and V necklice, the top is similar. The pant also looks a bit similar. Both these celebs are looking smashing. As we know, Jungkook had accessorized the look with harnesses. He had a body harness and one on his hand. Nia Sharma is dressed far more simply. But the actress is looking smashing as ever. Take a look at the pics…