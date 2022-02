Nia Sharma's home reflects her taste and sophistication

Of late, a number of Indian celebs have bought home. One of them is Nia Sharma. The actress purchased a plush 3BHK in a high-rise near the Tanishq showroom in Andheri. The views from her home are fabulous. We can see that white is the dominant colour in her house. She has done up the interiors in neutral tones like beige and brown. Gorgeous lights, a chic coffee table are some of the items. The actress lives with her mom and brother. The Noida girl has come a long way in the industry, and her peers are very proud of her. Take a look at the pics…