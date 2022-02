Nia Sharma raises the oomph quotient

Nia Sharma always manages to make headlines with her photoshoots. The stunner has posted new black and white clicks and she is rocking it. We feel this is one of her prettiest so far. In the pictures, we can see her in a white satin dress with little makeup. Only her glossy lips stand out. The actress has posed on a sofa clutching the cushions. It is a candid series but she is oozing so much oomph and sensuality. The actress who is known for shows like Jamai Raja, Ek Haazaron Main Meri Behna Hai and Khatron Ke Khiladi is in demand for music videos. She has a song with Bally Sagoo coming up. Take a look at her pictures…