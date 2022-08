Happy birthday Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli recently celebrated her birthday on Sunday, 21st August, and the ex-Bigg Boss contestant came it out in her typical knock-out style for her cake-cutting ceremony. In fact, Nikki Tamboli looked even more of a knockout than she usually does in her figure-hugging Catwoman suit while cutting a cake in a quick birthday celebration organised by some of her fans and paps. Check out the birthday girl’s pics below: