Nikki Tamboli returns with another stellar photoshoot

After striking like a lightning with an uber-glam photoshoot in a saree. Nikki Tamboli has dropped a very chic and glamorous bridal couture photoshoot. Nikki Tamboli is seen in a lehenga and choli. Nikki is seen in a powder blue outfit. She wore a blouse with a plunging neckline. From her makeup to her hair to her outfit, Nikki is looking like a total patakha. Let's check out some mesmerizing pics of Nikki Tamboli from her latest bridal photoshoot.