Image credit: Instagram

Nikki Tamboli is on FIRE

Actress Nikki Tamboli attained a new level of fandom with her stint in Bigg Boss 14. She has been grabbing a lot of attention ever since then thanks to her projects and the hot pictures that she has been sharing on social media. The leggy lass is one of the fittest ladies in town and she never leaves an opportunity to flaunt her hot curves. Her recent pictures are proof of it. Though it is time to welcome monsoon, Nikki Tamboli is still on summervibe hangover as she shared some stunning pictures in a hot yellow dress.