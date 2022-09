Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Nikki Tamboli gets embroiled in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar controversy

Nikki Tamboli became famous after she appeared in Bigg Boss 14. She was one of the strongest contestants on the show who managed to survive for quite a few weeks. Though she did not win the show, she attained name and fame. She is a sensation on social media and her pictures go viral instantly. She recently made it to the headlines as her name cropped up in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's case. The same Rs 200 crore extortion case in which Jacqueline Fernandez is being questioned by EOW.