Nikki Tamboli is back and how with stunning gown pics

Nikki Tamboli is back on social media. The actress was summoned by the Delhi Police in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. It was alleged that she met him in jail along with Chahatt Khanna. Reports suggested that they got gifts from him. Nikki Tamboli who was a finalist of Bigg Boss 14 has done a few music videos. She has posed in a marsala coloured gown that is risque and feminine at the same time. Take a look at the pics...