Sun shining on Nikki Tamboli

Though she was not very famous, life changed for Nikki Tamboli after Bigg Boss 14. The actress made an impression on the show with her spunky attitude and verve. She was also one of the best dressed contestants ever. Nikki Tamboli has posted pics in a black gown with a halter neck sitting on a chair. The sunlight is falling on her, and we can see that she looks fab. There is buzz that she has bagged her first Bollywood movie. It seems she has been paired with a well-known actor. Well, life is surely looking up for Nikki Tamboli. Take a look at the pics…