Naagin 6

Naagin 6, Tera Mera Saath Rahe and some other big shows are slated to go off air in the next few months. Some of them have had a long run while others like Simba Nagpal - Karan Kundrra's Naagin 6 is a finite series. TV viewers will see a host of new programmes more in the reality space in the second half of 2022. We are also looking at the comeback of some big stars on TV. Here is a look...