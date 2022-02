Image credit: Google

TV couples who parted ways because of alleged domestic violence

Nisha Rawal-Karan Mehra, Shweta Tiwari-Abhinav Kohli, Rashami Desai-Nandish Sandhu, and many TV couple got divorced and the reason behind it was alleged domestic violence. Beating up the partner is one of the most horrible things one can do in a marriage. Anubhav Sinha had even directed a film titled Thappad, in which the protagonist appeals for a divorce because her husband slaps her, just once. Taapsee had a very strong dialogue in it, ‘Just a Slap par nahi maar sakta’. Today, let’s look at the list of TV celebs who decided to end their marriage because of alleged domestic violence…