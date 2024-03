Nita Ambani's chunky emerald jewellery

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities were LIT. Celebs dressed their best for all the functions. Of course, the Ambanis were dressed the most exquisitely. Nita Ambani who has an excellent choice when it comes to fashion and jewellery. For the last event, i.e., the Hastakshar ceremony, Nita Ambani wore a gorgeous handloom Kanchipuram sari by Manish Malhotra. She teamed her outfit with a chunky neckpiece adorned with emerald. Well, as per reports, this neckpiece is worth Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore. The square-shaped earrings, a massive finger ring and more - Nita Ambani looked like million bucks in her attire. Here's taking a look at other celebs who wore emerald jewellery at the functions.