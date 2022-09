TV celebs who broke down on reality TV shows

Hola all the reality TV show lovers, we are here with a list of TV stars who've turned emotional on stage of popular reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Lock Upp. The world of reality TV shows is not easy. Oftentimes, contestants are hit with something that leaves them emotional and other times, the contestants are made to open up on their deeper, darker secrets which shake them up whilst on the reality TV show. Today, we will have a look at a list of such celebs from the TV world and it includes popular names such as Rubina Dilaik, Nisha Rawal, Niti Taylor and more.