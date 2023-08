Nitin Desai last rites to be held today

Famous art director Nitin Desai, who worked as a production designer in a lot of historical movies, TV shows and OTT series passed away two days ago. He died by suicide at his studios in Karjat. Nitin Desai's death has come as a huge shock for everyone in the industry. He was found hanging by the rope in his room by the guard and staff. Nitin Desai's tragic demise has put a big dent in the industry. He has won four national awards for his work and several other awards as well.