Nitish Bharadwaj and Smita Gate

Nitish Bharadwaj had announced his divorce last year. He had filed for divorce from wife, Smita Gate in 2018. Now, the Mahabharat actor lodged a police complaint against his estranged wife Smita Gate. The actor has accused his wife of mental harassment. Nitish approached the Bhopal police and lodged his complaint. His estranged wife is not allowing him to meet his twin daughters Devyani and Shivranjani.