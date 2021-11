No Entry Mein Entry

At long last, the sequel to highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2005, No Entry, directed by Anees Bazmee, may finally be going on floors after years of 'will it won't it'. As per a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, No Entry 2, might be titled No Entry Mein Entry, and should see the original heroes from the first movie, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan reprise their roles. Well, that's certainly encouraging news. After all, it wouldn't feel like a no Entry sequel without Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and even Fardeen Khan back in the film, would it? That's not it though as there's more exciting developments. The report further states that all three actors, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, are expected to have triple roles in the movie while nine different actresses are poised to be paired opposite them as heroines. Now, we have to admit, that is something, which got us thinking about who could the actresses be. Here are our pics…