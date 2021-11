Image credit: Instagram

Dodging attention

Arjun has been dodging attention from media for the longest time because of his uncanny resemblance with the popstar. Once Arjun was mobbed by the paparazzi and the young lad tried to evade the attention and lied, I'm Arjun Sanghai. After being persuaded, Arjun finally decided to talk to the media and admitted that he was Arjun Tendulkar. When he was asked about being compared to Bieber and if he follows him, Arjun had said, Not particularly. but I do get that (comparison with Justin) a lot.