Nora Fatehi and her controversies

Nora Fatehi has come a long way in the Indian film industry. She has now managed to make a place for herself with her sheer talent. The actress who is known for her fabulous dancing and hot bod often grabs attention as she pulls off some amazing outfits. But sometimes gets trolled too for her dresses. Recently, she slipped into a velvet dress and was trolled miserably. Netizens poked fun at the long trail of her gown and stated that she is cleaning the streets with her dress. This is not the first time that she has been trolled for her uncomfortable dresses. On that note, here's looking at other controversies of Nora Fatehi.