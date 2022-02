Image credit: Google

When Terrance Lewis ‘touched’ Nora

Fatehi’s butt Nora Fatehi has become quite popular in the past few years. She has been in many reality shows and music videos. The actress has also had share of controversies. Here’s a look at a few of them. In this pic, we have Terrance Lewis’ pic from a viral video. From the video, it seemed Terrance was touching her butt. Both Nora and Terrance had later said that the video was morphed.