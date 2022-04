Nora Fatehi

In May 2018, Angad Bedi married Neha Dhupia in a hush-hush wedding ceremony. Everyone was shocked as it was kind of public knowledge that he was very close to Nora Fatehi. When she slammed him some months later in an interview people began wondering if what they thought was true or what, the fact that he allegedly cheated on her with Neha Dhupia. In 2019, Nora Fatehi revealed that she was broken for a couple of months. Then, she picked up her morale and decided to give 200 per cent to her career. In 2018, Dilbar happened and Nora Fatehi became the newest sensation in India. She has grown from strength to strength proving the resilience of her character and spirit.