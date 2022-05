Nora Fatehi snapped in the city

Nora Fatehi is one of the hottest bombshells in the world of entertainment. The actress is currently busy managing judging duties of the kids' dance-based TV show Dance Deewane Juniors alongside Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji and host Karan Kundrra. Nora Fatehi is known for her sartorial choices be it when making an appearance on a TV show or walking down the red carpet. Nora Fatehi never fails to mesmerize us and her fans with her super stylish avatar. The Dilbar hit maker has been snapped in the city a couple of hours ago. Let's check out her pictures here...