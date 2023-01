Image credit: Instagram

Nora Fatehi is queen of sass and fashion, here's proof

Nora Fatehi is one of the hottest sensations in the industry. The Moroccan model and actress has been ruling hearts ever since she entered the Bollywood industry. From being a remake dance queen to the dancing sensation and now one of the hottest DIVAs in the country, Nora Fatehi achieved paramount success through her hard work and also her delectable fashion sense. Today, we will be having a look at some of her looks, which prove that she is a sass queen and a major fashion icon in the industry!