Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Lol-worthy candids

It is Wednesday and we thought, you’d need something to help you kick off them mid-week blues. And hence, we are here to make you laugh out loud with some silly candids of Bollywood celebrities. As everything is back to the normal, celebs often get spotted out and about like in the pre-pandemic era. And paparazzi is seen tailing behind them for pictures and videos. They may pose, but it’s not easy to escape the lense of the paparazzi who often catch them off-guard. So here we are with pics of Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan, Urvashi Rautela and lovebirds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, caugh in awkward moments by the pap. The results are hilarious. Have a dekko…