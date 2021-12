Nora Fatehi raises temperatures

Nora Fatehi has been the surprise package of 2020-21. The fan following of the Moroccan-Canadian dancer-actress has grown exponentially in India. Nora Fatehi graced the red carpet of 83 in a body-hugging black dress. Her lethal curves were on display in the most tasteful manner. The outfit had a keyhole neck. She was styled by Maneka Harisinghani for the event. Nora Fatehi’s new music video Dance Meri Rani is also doing very well. It features Guru Randhawa and her. After pics of them surfaced from a beach in Goa, people wondered if they were dating. The lady is also being questioned by the ED from time to time with regards to the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. It seems she has agreed to become a witness.