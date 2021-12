We miss Nora Fatehi's usual cheerfulness

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa were seen outside the T-Series office. Their latest music video, Dance Meri Rani is out. It has been shot in Goa. While Guru Randhawa was his smiling self, Nora Fatehi did look a bit tensed. As we know, she has been in the news for her alleged interactions with jailed conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Some chats have been leaked by India Today where they are allegedly discussing gifts like a Range Rover. She has told India’s ED that she is a victim in the matter. It seems she also went to Chennai for an event organized by the conman’s partner, Leena Maria Paul. So, while Nora Fatehi looked lovely in a white dress, she did look a bit off. However, Guru Randhawa did manage to make her smile. Take a look at the pics…