Nora Fatehi turns into a mermaid and you won't be able to take your eyes off her BEAUTY - VIEW PICS

Well, the speculations around their relationship can rest now. Nora Fatehi is all set for a single with ace singer Guru Randhawa and they have begin shooting for the same in Goa. Nora Fatehi will be seen in a never seen before in this album. Any guesses? Well, the dancer/ actress will this time turn into a mermaid for the album produced by Bhushan Kumar. The pictures of Nora have been doing the rounds on the internet and one cannot take their eyes of the gorgeousness. She is looking every bit ethereal in these pictures and has left the viewers excited for the album.