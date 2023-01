Nora Fatehi posts glittering eye-catching pics in a bodysuit

The year 2022 has brought new highs for Nora Fatehi. She was one of the performers for the closing ceremony of the World Cup 2022. The lady is looking at making inroads into the global music industry. Nora Fatehi has done a photoshoot which has a bit of Lady Gaga and Cardi B. The lady will be performing in Australia with Guru Randhawa. She has one more song Accha Sila Diya coming up soon...