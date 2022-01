Image credit: Instagram

Hrithik Roshan attends Sanjay Khan's birthday bash

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan tied the knot in 2000 and in 2014, the two decided to part ways. But, they have always been cordial with each other, and have been perfect parents to their kids. Many times Sussanne has supported Hrithik, and even the actor has always spoken well about his ex-wife. Veteran actor and Sussanne’s father, Sanjay Khan, celebrates his 81st birthday today, and last night he ringed in his special day with his family. While everyone was expecting that Sussanne’s alleged boyfriend Arslan Goni will attend the party, it was Hrithik who attended the bash of his ex father-in-law. Check out the pictures below…