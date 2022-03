Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor too has struggled with body weight issues. Before making his Bollywood debut, the actor underwent a massive transformation and turned his flabs into abs. Even now, he has taken up a healthy route of living and is very dedicated to his workout regime. He has opened up about weight issues in the past. To Bombay Times, he had once said, 'Not many know, but I have been battling obesity for the longest time. I was just not a fat kid, it was a health issue. It hasn’t been easy. My underlying health condition has always made it a struggle for me to constantly stay a certain size.'