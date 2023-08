Shah Rukh Khan is a true businessman

The King of romance Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a new avatar in Jawan film. But apart from being amazing in screen, he is also the co-owner of IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders. Apart from this, he also has some shares in KidZania’s Indian franchise. SRK also has a production house Red Chillies Entertainment that is behind some popular blockbuster films, Jawan included. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant refuses to be called by her name, says she is Fatima after her return from Mecca; gets a grand welcome [Watch]