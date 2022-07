Allu Arjun

The South Indian industry has become humongous. The popularity of stars has reached the sky thanks to the stupendous success of recent films like RRR, KGF 2 and more. So now there is a question of South Indian actors turning their way to Bollywood. Pushpa star Allu Arjun recently expressed his interest in working on a Bollywood film. To India Today, he stated that he would go all-out if an interesting project comes his way. He said that it is out of his comfort zone but he is keen on making a Bollywood debut.