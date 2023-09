IMDb most anticipated Indian movie and shows

Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo are two of the most anticipated movies that managed to grab the masses' attention with the perfect amount of action and drama. There are reports that these upcoming films will be two of the biggest in the careers of these superstars and shatter box office numbers and records. But did you know there is another film that has defeated these two to top the IMDb top 10 most anticipated Indian films and shows of the year? Have a look.