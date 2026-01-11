Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben Wedding: Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma GRACE star-studded ceremony – Inside Pics

1/7





Kriti Sanon’s look in the Sangeet ceremony The actress opted for a shimmery one-strap lehenga for Nupur Sanon’s sangeet ceremony. The outfit had mirror work on it, which gave an elevated look. Kriti aboslutely looks gorgeous in the avatar.

2/7





Kabir Bahia to Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan attend Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon’s rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia attended the wedding celebrations. He posed with Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik and Maddock Film’s Dinesh Vijan.

3/7





Mouni Roy and Disha Patani Actresses Mouni Roy and Disha Patani, who are very good friends of each other, also attended the wedding celebrations. Mouni opted for a sky blue outfit while Disha wore a dark blue outfit.

4/7





Disha Patani with Mouni Roy’s husband Mouni Roy’s husband, Suraj Nambiar, also attended the wedding ceremony. Disha clicked a fun selfie with Suraj.

5/7





Mouni Roy and Disha Patani’s photo The B-Town friends looked absolutely gorgeous as they posed together for several pictures. It seems they have a gala time with each other.

6/7





Kriti Sanon’s look from Nupur Sanon’s wedding look The actress looked gorgeous in a sea green gown, which was worn by the bridesmaid. She kept her hair neat and up for the day.

7/7




