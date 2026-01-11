Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben Wedding: Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma GRACE star-studded ceremony – Inside Pics

Kriti Sanon’s look in the Sangeet ceremony
The actress opted for a shimmery one-strap lehenga for Nupur Sanon’s sangeet ceremony. The outfit had mirror work on it, which gave an elevated look. Kriti aboslutely looks gorgeous in the avatar.
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Bin wedding: From Disha Patani, Mouni Roy to Varun Sharma, stars who attended the wedding ceremonies of Nupur Sanon. Read on.
The actress opted for a shimmery one-strap lehenga for Nupur Sanon’s sangeet ceremony. The outfit had mirror work on it, which gave an elevated look. Kriti aboslutely looks gorgeous in the avatar.
Kriti Sanon’s rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia attended the wedding celebrations. He posed with Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik and Maddock Film’s Dinesh Vijan.
Actresses Mouni Roy and Disha Patani, who are very good friends of each other, also attended the wedding celebrations. Mouni opted for a sky blue outfit while Disha wore a dark blue outfit.
Mouni Roy’s husband, Suraj Nambiar, also attended the wedding ceremony. Disha clicked a fun selfie with Suraj.
The B-Town friends looked absolutely gorgeous as they posed together for several pictures. It seems they have a gala time with each other.
The actress looked gorgeous in a sea green gown, which was worn by the bridesmaid. She kept her hair neat and up for the day.
The actor looked handsome in a black Sherwani. He went for a black outfit which has mirror work. His pictures and video from the sangeet night have been going viral.
Enroll for our free updates