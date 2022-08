Nysa Devgan, already a fan-favourite

Nysa Devgan is one star kid who has already developed a fan-following and more importantly, people genuinely like her, a lot of which perhaps has to do with the goodwill garnered by her superstar parents, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, over the years. Everywhere Nysa Devgn is spotted by the paps, her pics instantly go viral, which was once again the case, when the lass was recently clicked after exiting a salon.