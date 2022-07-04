Nysa Devgn and Suhana Khan are not friends

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are the best buddies in town and if it would be Karan Johar's film both the star kids would have been best if buddies and inseparable. But hold on, this is not a film and in REAL life Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana and Kajol's daughter Nysa are yet to be friends. Well the girls may be cordial with each other but till now they haven't yet hanged out together.