Nysa Devgn was massively trolled for visiting salon after grandfather Veeru Devgn's death

Nysa Devgn first time faced a brutal criticism online after she attended a salon after few days of her grandfather Veeru Devgn's death. In fact superstar Ajay Devgn hit back at the trolls for keeping his family away from this social media slamming and even said that he insisted her to go out with friends as she was deeply affected by the loss.