Image credit: Instagram

Nysa Devgn and Orhan Awatramani have a blast in Jaisalmer

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn often makes it to the headlines even though she hasn't made her Bollywood debut yet. The star kid already has a fan following as quite a few adore her fashion sense. Currently, the young diva is vacationing in Jaisalmer along with her bestie Orhan Awatramani who is known as Orry. He shared quite a few pictures from their trip to Rajasthan. Nysa Devgn and Orry are accompanied by their other friends like Vedant Mahajan and others.