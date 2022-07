Image credit: Instagram

Nysa Devgn parties hard in London

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn is yet to make her Bollywood debut, however, she is a pretty popular star kid. On social media, her pictures often go viral. From chilling with parents to having a blast with friends - Nysa Devgn has caught the attention of many. This time around, her pictures from London have hit the internet.