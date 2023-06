Image credit: Instagram

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn already enjoys a massive fan following. Even though she is yet to enter films, she has already pretty famous. All her pictures go viral on social media. She seems best friends with Orhan Awatramani and is often seen chilling with him. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry recently shared some fun pictures from their time spent at Beyonce Concert in London. As usual, the pictures are all over social media.